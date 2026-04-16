SIR Impact in Bengal: Mamata’s Seat Sees 25% Voter Drop, Suvendu’s Just 3%

1. Bhabanipur – 25% voter decline

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bhabanipur had 205,487 voters. After the SIR, the number dropped to 155,308 — a decline of 50,179 voters (24.42%).

Bhabanipur has been a TMC stronghold since 2011, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee winning multiple times from this seat. However, with around 25% voter deletion and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari entering the fray, the contest has become more competitive. Mamata Banerjee had lost to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in the previous election.

2. Nandigram – 3.24% voter decline

In 2024, Nandigram had a total of 273,790 voters. After the Special Intensive Revision, the number fell to 264,917 — a reduction of 8,873 voters (around 3.24%).

Nandigram, the epicentre of the 2007 land protest, has become a symbol of the Mamata Banerjee–Suvendu Adhikari rivalry. In 2021, Adhikari won the seat by a narrow margin. Apart from Bhabanipur, he is once again contesting from here. TMC has fielded Pabitra Kar against him.

3. Kharagpur Sadar – 24.99% voter decline

The constituency had 239,468 voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After the SIR, the number dropped by 59,844 (24.99%) to 179,624.

Kharagpur Sadar was a Congress bastion until 2011, but it now sees a direct contest between BJP and TMC. This time, Dilip Ghosh and Pradip Sarkar are facing off, making it a high-profile battle. With nearly 25% voter deletion, the contest is expected to be tough for both parties. In 2021, BJP defeated TMC by just 3,771 votes.

4. Baharampur– 10.11% voter decline

Compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Baharampur has seen a 10.11% drop in voters after the SIR.

This seat has also traditionally been a Congress stronghold. In the last election, Congress lost due to a triangular contest. This time, the party has fielded its veteran leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The key question is which party will be more affected by the 10% voter deletion.

5. Ballygunge – 27.08% voter decline

Ballygunge, one of South Kolkata’s most prominent and politically significant seats, has been dominated by TMC since 2006. However, a vacuum emerged following the death of Subrata Mukherjee and the resignation of Babul Supriyo.

TMC has fielded Sovan Deb Chattopadhyay this time, while BJP has nominated Shatarupa, setting the stage for a keen contest.