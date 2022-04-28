Former CM Kumaraswamy & CM Bommai Support Kiccha Sudeep On National Language Row

Former CM Kumaraswamy & CM Bommai Support Kiccha Sudeep
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy has blatantly disagreed with actor Ajay Devgn in a series of tweets for claiming that Hindi is the national language of India. He went on to accuse him of behaving like BJP's mouthpiece.
The tweets come as a response to Ajay Devgan and Kiccha Sudeep's debate on the Hindi language row. Ajay slammed Kiccha Sudeep for saying “Hindu is no more a national language.” Ajay went on to state, “If according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi?”
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy tweets read as follows, “Actor @KicchaSudeep saying that Hindi is not a National Language is correct. There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor @ajaydevgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour. 1/7”
He noted that India is a land of "multiple languages", "Like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Marathi, Hindi is also one of languages. India is a garden of several languages. Land of multi cultures. Let there be no attempts to disrupt this. 2/7"
He also added, "Just because a large population speaks Hindi, it doesn’t become a National Language. Less than 9 States, Kashmir-Kanyakumari, have Hindi as 2nd, 3rd language or not even that. This being situation what is the truth in Ajay Devgan’s statement? What do you mean by not to dub?"
He continued by saying, "From the beginnig, ‘Hindi’ based political parties in the Centre have been making efforts to destroy regional languages. Congress which started surprising regional languages is being continued by the BJP. 4/7"
Ajay was accused of acting like BJP's mouthpiece.
He went on to say, "Devgan must realise that Kannada cinema is outgrowing Hindi film industry. Because of encouragement by Kannadigas Hindi cinema has grown. Devgan shouldn’t forget that his first movie ‘Phool aur Kaante’ ran for a year in Bengaluru. 6/7"
And he lastly noted that such statements divide the country, "An addiction for primacy is dividing the country. A seed sown by the BJP has become contagious dividing the nation. This is a threat to India’s unity. 7/7
#stopHindiImposition"
Meanwhile, as per media reports Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has also come out in support of Kiccha Sudeep in the row over national language.
He said, "Our states were formed because of languages. Regional languages have been given importance. Sudeep's statement is right and everyone should respect that."
