Former CM Kumaraswamy & CM Bommai Support Kiccha Sudeep On National Language Row

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy has blatantly disagreed with actor Ajay Devgn in a series of tweets for claiming that Hindi is the national language of India. He went on to accuse him of behaving like BJP's mouthpiece.

The tweets come as a response to Ajay Devgan and Kiccha Sudeep's debate on the Hindi language row. Ajay slammed Kiccha Sudeep for saying “Hindu is no more a national language.” Ajay went on to state, “If according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi?”