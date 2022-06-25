'Oppn Didn't Consult Me': Mayawati Declares Support for NDA Prez Candidate Murmu

BSP supremo Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Saturday, 25 June, that her party would support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
"The BSP has decided to extend support to Droupadi Murmu in the coming presidential elections keeping in mind that the Adivasi samaj is an important part of the party's movement," she said.
Mayawati also criticised the Opposition for not consulting her while deciding on a presidential candidate, and stressed that the BSP was free to take its stand in the presidential elections.
Murmu filed her nomination papers on Friday for the 18 July elections. A host of ruling party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda arrived at Parliament ahead of the nomination to endorse Murmu's application.
Murmu is up against Yashwant Sinha, a former Union minister, who is the Opposition's joint candidate for the polls.
If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal president and the second woman to occupy the post.
(With inputs from PTI.)
