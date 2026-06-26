Ayodhya Temple Row: Survey Reveals Public Doubts on Ram Temple Trust & UP Govt

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The allegations of misappropriation of temple funds and a possible land scam in Ayodhya has raised questions in the minds of the public, a recent nationwide survey by CVoter has revealed.
While temple officials have denied any wrongdoing, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the matter.
The supporters of the NDA and the opposition, who generally do not have any point of commonality, share this concern.
According to the CVoter survey, two-thirds of the respondents believe that there has been a loss of trust in how the Ram Temple is being managed.
According to the survey, over a third of the population blame the temple trust for the wrongdoing, if any.
About 17 percent of the population hold the state government to be responsible for the controversy, while another 10% deem the local administration to be responsible.
The major concerns that the Indian people have with such an incident are varied, some believe the misuse of funds by the culprits to be the most important concern, some believe that the lack of transparency in the management of the funds and offering by the responsible authorities is the main problem, while others believe that for them, the image of the temple is a major concern.
Over 20 percent of the respondents consider the main concern to be how the effect that such issue will have on the image of Ayodhya and the Ram Mandir.
A small but nevertheless important portion believe, that such an incident is concerning as it shows a pattern of administrative negligence.
The survey also examines how people think about the issue of public disclosure regarding religious institutions' functioning.
This concern cuts across caste, religions, age groups, gender and political inclinations.
The survey also examined what the controversy meant for the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.
As many as 58 percent of the Gen-Z population, respondents between 18-24 years of age, also said the same thing. This was over 60 percent among respondents belonging to Scheduled Castes.
The public remained divided on the credibility of the investigation into the allegations. Close to half of the population answered in the affirmative when asked if the matter will be investigated fairly, whereas around 44 percent of respondents expressed doubt over the possibility or negated it altogether.
Doubts regarding the fairness of the probe were higher among Dalits, Opposition voters and minorities.