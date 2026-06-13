Ram Temple 'Missing' Fund: PIL Filed in Allahabad HC Seeking CBI Probe

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A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The PIL requests an audit of all offerings, including cash and ornaments, by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The matter is expected to be heard next week.
According to Deccan Herald, the PIL was filed by a local lawyer, Mohit Ashok, who has also sought registration of a case and inclusion of the union government, CBI, CAG, and the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as parties. The petition cites reports of alleged embezzlement and claims that the issue has affected the sentiments of millions of devotees, necessitating an impartial investigation.
Senior political leaders have responded to the controversy. The Indian Express reported that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is planning a visit to Ayodhya in response to the allegations. Party MP Sanjay Raut stated that Thackeray is disturbed by the reports and intends to raise the issue directly at the temple. Raut questioned the handling of donations and the silence of the trust’s chairman, Nripendra Mishra.
Political reactions have not been limited to the Shiv Sena (UBT). Coverage revealed that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including former MPs Brij Bhushan and Vinay Katiyar, have also called for an independent probe. Brij Bhushan indicated he could not speak openly due to fear of consequences, while Vinay Katiyar emphasized the importance of an impartial investigation for maintaining public faith.
Ayodhya-based seers have joined the demand for transparency. Reporting indicated that Mahant Kamal Nayan Das and others have called for a transparent inquiry to ascertain the facts. The controversy has led to questions about the management of donations and the security of offerings at one of India’s most prominent temples.
“An impartial and transparent inquiry must be conducted to ascertain the truth,” Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has denied the allegations. Analysis showed that the trust has refuted claims of missing funds and has not provided details regarding the specific amount allegedly embezzled. The trust’s response has not quelled concerns, as questions continue to be raised about the handling of donations and related CCTV footage.
Meanwhile, as details emerged, sources indicated that both the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have sought reports from the temple management. Some reports suggest that a portion of the alleged missing amount has been recovered, though no official figures have been released.
The PIL has intensified scrutiny of the temple’s financial management. Further developments are expected as the Allahabad High Court prepares to hear the case and political leaders plan visits to Ayodhya to address the issue publicly.
“Questions are now being raised about the handling of donations. Why are questions being raised over CCTV footage? Why is Trust chairman Nripendra Mishra silent?” Sanjay Raut asked.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.