UP Father Held for Killing Daughter at Police Station Over Marriage to Dalit Man

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A 19-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside the Badausa police station in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, on 14 June. The incident occurred shortly after she reaffirmed her decision to remain with her Dalit husband, whom she had married against her family's wishes.
The accused, her father, was immediately apprehended by police at the scene. The victim was transported to a medical facility but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
As reported by The Indian Express, the woman, identified as Shivani Chauhan, had left her home on 18 May with Lalit Verma, a neighbour, and married him in Madhya Pradesh. Her family filed a complaint after her departure, leading police to trace and recover her. She was brought to the police station for legal formalities, including recording her statement.
During the proceedings, Shivani reiterated her wish to stay with her husband, stating she had left home voluntarily. Coverage revealed that her family was present at the police station for counselling when her father, Satya Kumar Chauhan, allegedly attacked her with a knife. Police personnel intervened and overpowered him, but Shivani had already sustained critical injuries.
The victim was initially taken to a community health centre in Atarra and subsequently referred to Banda Medical College, where she died during treatment. Details provided by Banda Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal confirmed that the accused was arrested at the scene and a case was registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After Shivani's death, Section 103 (murder) was added to the FIR based on her mother's complaint.
"During her statement, the girl said she had gone of her own free will and wanted to live with the person she had married. Beyond that, the exact reason behind the father's actions is not clear at this stage," SP Bansal stated.
Further investigation is ongoing, with police examining all circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials confirmed that the victim belonged to a backward caste, while her husband is a Dalit. The incident has drawn attention to issues of caste and familial opposition to inter-caste marriages in the region.
Legal proceedings are underway, and authorities have stated that all necessary actions are being taken in accordance with the law. The accused remains in custody as the investigation continues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.