SIT Probes Ram Mandir Management Over Alleged Misappropriation Of Donations

advertisement
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has questioned several individuals associated with the temple’s management. The focus of the inquiry is on the procedures for receiving, counting, and depositing offerings made by devotees, as well as the accounting of valuables and funds. The SIT, comprising senior administrative and police officials, arrived in Ayodhya on 16 June 2026 and continued its investigation over the following 24 hours.
According to The Indian Express, the SIT is examining records related to donations and has sought details of all officials, employees, and individuals involved in managing and maintaining accounts for the temple. The investigation was initiated after allegations surfaced regarding irregularities in the handling of donations and valuables, prompting the state government to constitute the SIT.
Scrutiny of the donation process includes verification of the procedures followed for counting, bookkeeping, and depositing funds. Coverage revealed that the SIT is also reviewing the roles of those responsible for the accounting and security of gold, silver, and diamond ornaments donated by devotees.
Political parties have responded to the developments, with the Samajwadi Party and Congress demanding a judicial inquiry to ensure transparency and maintain public confidence in the temple’s donation management. Analysis showed that Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav and party president Akhilesh Yadav have called for accountability, while Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has raised questions about land purchases and financial dealings by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
“The probe is focused on verifying procedures followed in receiving, counting and depositing offerings made by devotees,” sources said, as per the SIT’s ongoing investigation.
Financial disclosures from the Trust indicate that between April 2025 and February 2026, donations worth ₹82.78 crore were received, with an additional ₹138.03 crore earned as interest from bank deposits. Reporting indicated that the Trust’s total income during this 11-month period reached ₹220.81 crore, and that approximately ₹2,100 crore remained after construction expenditures, placed in fixed deposits with national banks.
Further details show that the Trust maintains accounts with multiple banks and has invested remaining funds in secure financial instruments. Financial records confirmed that the Trust’s executive committee reviewed these figures in meetings held in March and December 2025, with the total donations and receipts since 2020 amounting to ₹4,575 crore.
The Trust, led by president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and general secretary Champat Rai, has not issued a public response to the allegations. Details emerged that the state government’s SIT continues to scrutinise all aspects of donation handling and accounting as part of its ongoing investigation.
“The investigators have also sought details of officials, employees and other individuals involved in managing donations and maintaining accounts, it is learnt,” the SIT’s process was described.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.