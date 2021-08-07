Three Held on Charges of Attempted Murder of Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Three people have have been arrested on charges of attempted murder of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday in Agartala, the police officials told news agencies on Saturday, 7 August.

West Tripura district police chief Manik Lal Das told IANS, "The Chief Minister had a narrow escape on Thursday night after a private car which was going at a breakneck speed whizzed past him and his security entourage when Deb was on a night stroll and was returning to his official residence at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Lane here. The CM managed to jump aside as the vehicle whisked past him. However, one of his security personnel sustained minor injuries."