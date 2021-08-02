TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Shares Video of Alleged BJP Attack on Convoy in Tripura

Trinamool Congress' (TMC) national general secretary and a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha, Abhishek Banerjee has shared a video of an alleged attack on his convoy in Tripura's Agartala.

He alleged that the attack was by BJP workers.

Banerjee is in Agartala on a day-long visit, as a part of the TMC's recent focus on Tripura. Last week, 23 members of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the political consultancy firm of political strategist Prashant Kishor, who ran the TMC's campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, were placed under "house arrest" in a Agartala hotel. I-PAC was in Agartala to do "ground surveys" for the TMC ahead of the Tripura state elections in 2023.