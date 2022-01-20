'Atmosphere of Violence, Tension in Country': Ashok Gehlot in PM Modi's Presence

Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot said that the country has an “atmosphere of violence and tension” and wished to move forward with “peace and harmony,” at an event on Thursday, 20 January.

The Congress leader made the remarks in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who avoided the topic and instead spoke of the achievements of women in various fields.

Speaking at the national launch ceremony of Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore programme, Gehlot said, “It has been seen a little now that there is an atmosphere of tension in the country, there is an atmosphere of violence. Get rid of it... it is our wish."