How Delimitation Has Changed Equations for Every Political Party in Assam

While declaring its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a small error. It declared its candidates from Assam based on the old constituencies and not the newly drawn seats after delimitation. This error was symbolic of how parties in Assam are coming to terms with the post-delimitation political landscape.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election is crucial as this is the first election to be held after the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in Assam.

While the number of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Assam remains the same, 14 and 126 respectively, there have been major changes in terms of boundaries, demographic concentration, and local power equations.

With the general elections of 2009, 2014, and 2019 and the Assam assembly election 2021 as the reference points, let’s look at the electoral possibilities for the major parties in the 14 seats to be contested in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.