Rajasthan Govt Announces Closure of Mining Sites After Seer Sets Himself Ablaze

A day after a seer allegedly set himself on fire amid a protest over illegal stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, the state government on Thursday, 21 July, assured protesters that they would close down mines in the Adi Badrinath and Kankhachal Hills areas.

The seer, Vijay Das, had set himself ablaze amid the protests on Wednesday. He was later shifted to a hospital in Delhi and is said to be in a critical condition.

"Seer Vijay Das had sustained nearly 80 percent burn injuries and his condition is critical. He is being shifted to a Delhi hospital," an official from the Jaipur SMS government hospital was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.