Truck Driver, Who Mowed Down Haryana DSP Probing Illegal Mining in Nuh, Arrested

Police personnel at the crime scene after DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly mowed to death by the mining mafia at Pachgaon in Haryana's Nuh district on Tuesday, 19 July.
(Photo: PTI)
The Haryana Police on Wednesday, 20 July, arrested the truck driver who allegedly mowed down Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh on Tuesday in the state's Nuh district.
The driver, identified as Sabbir alias Mittar, was nabbed from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, as per The Tribune.
Singh, who was the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tauru, spotted a truck at 11:50 am in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area, where he had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining.
He signalled a dumper truck to stop to check its documents, but the driver sped and drove over him. He was rushed to the hospital from the place of the incident where he was declared dead by doctors, the police said.
Amid an encounter, the police shot at and injured a man believed to be the driver of the truck. However, after interrogation, he was identified as a cleaner.
Meanwhile, the Haryana Police paid a tribute to the officer and offered condolences to his family.
Speaking to ANI, ADG Ravi Kiran, IGP South Range, said that DSP Singh had embarked on the inspection following a tip-off.
"He had come for a surprise inspection based on a tip-off. He didn't come with backup force as he may not have found time for it. He was run over by the accused. No weapons were used," he said.
Singh hailed from the Sarangpur village in Haryana's Hisar. In 1994, he became an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Haryana Police.
While he was initially posted in the Kurukshetra district, after a few years he was given a duty posting in Shahabad. Later, he was transferred to the Nuh district of Haryana.
(With inputs from ANI and The Tribune.)
