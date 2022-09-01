Arvind Kejriwal Wins Trust Vote in Delhi Assembly, Gets 58 Votes

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government won the floor test in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, 1 September, amid a political slugfest in the national capital over the excise policy.
(Screengrab: Twitter/Arvind Kejriwal)
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)