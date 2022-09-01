Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Arvind Kejriwal Wins Trust Vote in Delhi Assembly, Gets 58 Votes

Arvind Kejriwal Wins Trust Vote in Delhi Assembly, Gets 58 Votes

The AAP, which has 62 seats in the 70-member strong Delhi Assembly, won with 58 votes.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government won the floor test in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, 1 September, amid a political slugfest in the national capital over the excise policy.

|

(Screengrab: Twitter/Arvind Kejriwal)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government won the floor test in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, 1 September, amid a political slugfest in the national capital over the excise policy.</p></div>

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government won the floor test in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, 1 September, amid a political slugfest in the national capital over the excise policy. The party, which enjoys a majority of 62 seats in the 70-member strong Assembly, won with 58 votes.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT