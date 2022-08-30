In a Rare Occurrence, Both AAP & BJP Hold Overnight Protests in Delhi Assembly

The AAP demanded the resignation of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, whom the party accused of pressuring employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016, when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

It also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the alleged corruption by Saxena but still appointed him as the LG of Delhi.

"Today we will all stay under Gandhiji's statue in Vidhan Sabha to demand CBI-ED probe of the LG. Hope our plea for justice will reach the right ears, and that CBI will register a case and investigate the matter impartially," said AAP MLA Dilip Pandey.