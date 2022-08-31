Arvind Kejriwal Launches Country’s First Virtual School for Classes 9 to 12

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 31 August, launched the "country's first virtual school", and said students from across the country will be eligible for admission.

The application process for the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) began on Wednesday. The school is for classes 9-12.

"The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India who are aged between 13 and 18 and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training," Kejriwal said at an online media briefing.