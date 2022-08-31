Delhi Lt Governor VK Saksena To Take Legal Action on AAP Leaders for Defamation

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday, 31 August, said that he would take legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi Marlena, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Jasmine Shah, among others, for levelling "highly defamatory and false" corruption allegations against him.
Demanding Saxena's resignation, AAP leaders accused him of pressuring employees into exchanging demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016, when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.
"This has been the hallmark of (Arvind) Kejriwal and co. to shoot and scoot and then when pushed for truth, apologise," LG Saxena's office said in a statement, reported NDTV.
"The LG has taken a serious view of these blatantly false, defamatory and obviously diversionary allegations made by these AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them so that the AAP does not get away with its characteristic shoot and scoot," the statement added.
"The matter being falsely touted by the AAP is with regards to just ₹ 17.07 lakh as against the claims of ₹ 1,400 crore, which is nothing but a figment of imagination for which the habitual liars will face the consequences," the statement said.
Responding to the defamation charges, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj called for an independent inquiry into the case. He said the case was handled "against the principles of justice."
Meanwhile, a delegation of 10 AAP MLAs will meet the CBI director at 3 pm on Wednesday to demand a probe into the alleged 'Operation Lotus' of the BJP to topple opposition-ruled state governments, party leader Atishi said.
AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claimed that the BJP targeted 40 MLAs of the ruling party in Delhi offering them Rs 20 crore each to switch sides.
Atishi alleged that whenever the BJP lost Assembly elections in any state, its 'Operation Lotus' was launched with the help of the CBI and ED to corner the opposition government there.
Thereafter, the ruling party MLAs are offered money and promised the withdrawal of the cases against them if they left their party and joined the BJP, she alleged further. The BJP has dismissed these allegations.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI.)