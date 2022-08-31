Delhi Lt Governor VK Saksena To Take Legal Action on AAP Leaders for Defamation

Meanwhile, a delegation of 10 AAP MLAs will meet the CBI director at 3 pm on Wednesday to demand a probe into the alleged 'Operation Lotus' of the BJP to topple opposition-ruled state governments, party leader Atishi said.

AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claimed that the BJP targeted 40 MLAs of the ruling party in Delhi offering them Rs 20 crore each to switch sides.

Atishi alleged that whenever the BJP lost Assembly elections in any state, its 'Operation Lotus' was launched with the help of the CBI and ED to corner the opposition government there.

Thereafter, the ruling party MLAs are offered money and promised the withdrawal of the cases against them if they left their party and joined the BJP, she alleged further. The BJP has dismissed these allegations.