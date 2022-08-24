Amid Political Row, Kejriwal's AAP Govt Calls Special Session of Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has called for a special session of Legislative Assembly on Friday, 26 August, amid a political row concerning central agencies probing Delhi government's excise policy and AAP alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple the Delhi government.

The assembly is scheduled to convene at 11 am on Friday. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has also called meeting of all MLAs on Thursday, 25 August at 11 am to decide party's strategy.