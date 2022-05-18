Anil Baijal Resigns as Delhi LG: A Look at His Tussle With Kejriwal Government

One saw a repeat of this tussle between the LG and the Delhi government when Baijal rejected the latter's proposed panel of lawyers in matters pertaining to cases relating to 26 January 2021 violence during the farmers' protest.

Amid the tussle, the Centre sought to strengthen the LG's hand with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Act, passed in Parliament in March 2021, received the president's assent the same month and came into effect in April that year.

The law made the LG's approval necessary for legislative affairs that concern the day-to-day governance of Delhi, as reported by The Print. The amendment meant that the expression ‘Delhi Government’ referred to in any law to be made by the Delhis Legislative Assembly shall mean the Lieutenant Governor.

This was met with criticism from the AAP.