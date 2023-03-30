Amritpal Singh's Second Video: 'I'll Appear Before Public Soon, Won't Run Away'

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh released another video message on 30 March, a day after putting out his first message since the beginning of the police crackdown against him.

In his second video, Amritpal Singh denied rumours that he had put three conditions for surrendering before the police. He said he never talked about surrendering.

In this video, he reiterated his appeal to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to call for a Sarbat Khalsa on Vaisakhi on 14 April.

Below is his full message translated from Punjabi.