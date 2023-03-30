Amritpal Singh's Second Video: 'I'll Appear Before Public Soon, Won't Run Away'

Amritpal Singh has released a second video message.
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh released another video message on 30 March, a day after putting out his first message since the beginning of the police crackdown against him.
In his second video, Amritpal Singh denied rumours that he had put three conditions for surrendering before the police. He said he never talked about surrendering.
In this video, he reiterated his appeal to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to call for a Sarbat Khalsa on Vaisakhi on 14 April.
Below is his full message translated from Punjabi.
"Waheguruji ka Khalsa Waheguruji ki Fateh
I had addressed the Sangat (Sikh community) through a video but many people had a suspicion that it was recorded in police custody. I am not used to shooting videos while facing the camera. You may notice this even in my earlier videos. So I request the Sangat not to consider everything a conspiracy. We should have faith in Sache Patshah and consider him supreme and not the Indian government or police.
Those who think I am a bhagoda (deserter) or that I have deserted my friends. Please don't think that way. I am not afraid of dying. I will accept it when death comes. No one can escape it. But Satguru Sache Patshah has kept me free for a reason, so that I can do something for the youth and the community.
The path of resistance is difficult and one has to struggle a lot. One has to walk for miles altogether.
I appeal to the Sangat that they need to stay in Chardikala. To remain in Chardikala we need to understand that this is like how Guru Gobind Singh lived in the forests of Machhiwara. These are obstacles need to go through on the path of religion."
"I have given an appeal for a Sarbat Khalsa. Jathedar sahab called a meeting. Those who supported, I thank them. Those who opposed, I thank them as well. I won't speak against anybody. Jathedar sahab said that they will start a Khalsa Vaheer. I support this. But this is test for Jathedar sahab as well. I am already going through my test. Your test is how steadfastedly will you stand for our community's rights.
If you have to carry out a Vaheer, it should begin from Akal Takht sahib and reach Damdama Sahib for Vaisakhi and there the Sarbat Khalsa will take place.
I'm not saying there shouldn't be a Vaheer. The Vaheer should take place. But to say we will create awareness among people living in the villages, that is superficial. People are already aware. The need is to mobilise the community and stand together for the community. We came from this earth and our blood will get absorbed in this earth.
This is my appeal to the Sangat. I am not addressing the government. I don't want to. I didn't put any conditions for surrendering. Baseless rumours were being spread that I laid down three conditions for surrendering such as that I shouldn't be beaten up in the police station. Beat me up as much as you want to. I am not afraid of torture or imprisonment. I appeal the Sangat not to believe these rumours. I am in Chardikala. I have left everything to Satguru Sache Patshah. He will judge my actions, not any court. I appeal to the community to stay steadfast. I appeal my family also to stay strong.
We should stay with our community, follow the path of Satguru Sache Patshah and remain in Chardikala. I once again urge the Akal Takht Jathedar to call Sarbat Khalsa. This is a test for him, whether he is sincere about the community or not. He is often accused of supporting the political interests of a family, this is a chance to free himself from it. I once again urge him to call Sarbat Khalsa on Vaisakhi."
