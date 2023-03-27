Amritpal Singh Case: Punjab Police Knocks on the Doors of Journalists

Harsharan says that her family is yet to get over the trauma of her father’s untimely death.

The Punjab Police have labelled the story of Harsharan’s ordeal as concocted and even claimed so from its official Twitter handle. The state police warned those who are sharing the alleged fake news, ”We advise you all to stay away from rumour mongers and verify news before sharing on social media platforms.”

Harsharan, who has worked with media houses like Zee and PTC News in the past, claims that her family has CCTV footage of the police visit and she is ready to share it at an appropriate time. She has also written to the Editors’ Guild of India and the Press Council of India.