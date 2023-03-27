Amritpal Singh Case: Punjab Police Knocks on the Doors of Journalists

Those who have been paid a visit by the police include faces of the state’s major web platforms – from Harsharan Kaur, Jasveer Singh, Ratandeep Dhaliwal to Jagjit Singh Panjoli.
(Photo: Altered by Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
As Punjab Police’s hunt for Amritpal Singh continues, many journalists claim that they are facing intimidation from the police. Those who have been paid a visit by the police include faces of the state’s major web platforms – from Harsharan Kaur, Jasveer Singh, Ratandeep Dhaliwal to Jagjit Singh Panjoli.
The Punjab Police, on Friday, 24 March, visited the paternal home of director and chief editor of Khalis TV, Harsharan Kaur, in Chappian Wali village of the Mansa district at around 5:30 am. She said about the visit,
She further added,
Harsharan says that her family is yet to get over the trauma of her father’s untimely death.
The Punjab Police have labelled the story of Harsharan’s ordeal as concocted and even claimed so from its official Twitter handle. The state police warned those who are sharing the alleged fake news, ”We advise you all to stay away from rumour mongers and verify news before sharing on social media platforms.”
Harsharan, who has worked with media houses like Zee and PTC News in the past, claims that her family has CCTV footage of the police visit and she is ready to share it at an appropriate time. She has also written to the Editors’ Guild of India and the Press Council of India.
Rattandeep Dhaliwal is another prominent Punjabi journalist whose home in Bathinda's Rampura Phul was visited by the police. Rattan runs the platform 'Talk with Ratan' on social media in which he interviews major personalities from Punjab. He said,
Rattan has been working in the news industry for the last six years. He made his name by working with another web channel, RMB. He claims that he was in touch with Amritpal’s associates before the police launched a campaign against him as he was planning to interview him. He adds,
He is not sure how the video of Harjit Singh's interview got deleted from Facebook.
Jagjit Singh Panjoli is another journalist who is associated with the web news channel Unmute. Panjoli’s home was visited by the Punjab Police on Saturday on Saturday. Panjoli told The Quint,
He further said,
Brar is the former Congress president of the Moga district and was expelled from the party for his anti-party activities. Reportedly, Brar had given a statement in favour of Amritpal and against the State Congress President Raja Warring. Brar’s father Darshan Brar was three-time MLA from Jagraon and Bagha Purana constituency of Punjab.
Apart from these other journalists, the police is reported to have visited the home of another independent journalists – Rajinder Singh Sabhran and Jasveer Singh Muktsar. Muktsar had called this journalist from his mother’s phone and said,
Ranveer Singh Rana, Deputy news editor of News 18, too claimed that his village in Fatehgarh Sahib district was visited by the Punjab Police. According to him, the state police asked the villagers about him and his family.
Harwinder Singh, SHO of Bassi Pathana, refused to give a clear answer on the police visit to Ranveer Rana’s village. Harwinder said, "He is a good man. I know Ranbir Rana and have met him once. Normally, we go to the villages and meet the sarpanches.”
Talking about Jagjit Singh Panjoli, SHO Gurdeep Singh of Mulepur police station said,
Jaswinder Singh, Sub-Inspector, Narcotics (Bathinda), who visited the home of Rattandeep Dhaliwal, refused to talk on phone and disconnected the call saying this reporter should meet him in-person to get his version.
All the phone calls and messages to the Punjab Police IGP (HQ) Sukhchain Gill, who regularly briefs media on Amritpal Saga, went unanswered. SSP Nanak Singh Mansa too did not attend phone calls when we tried to talk to him about Harsharan Kaur. Phone calls to to SSP Muktsar Harmanbir Gill talk about Jasveer Singh Muktsar went unanswered.
Earlier, social media handles, including Twitter accounts, of a number of Punjabi journalists were withheld in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)