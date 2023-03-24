Amritpal Singh & Punjab Politics: AAP Govt Must Do Better Than Rewinding History

The noted journalist Hartosh Singh Bal tweeted words to the effect: “Mrs Indira Gandhi and Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale have danced this dance in the early 1980s,” immediately after the Ajnala fiasco involving Amritpal Singh last month. The events at Ajnala and subsequent events of the last few days appear to be the a reiteration of that painful period and the government must take urgent steps to prevent it.

Not using force on the procession taken out by Amritpal at Ajnala demanding the release of his accomplice, was a command decision purportedly to avoid damage to the sacred Guru Granth Sahib being carried in front. The pros and cons of the decision can be debated however, the capitulation of the administration in releasing the accomplice certainly has been seen as a sign of weakness of authorities and has emboldened the separatists.

The claim that Amritpal is a Khalistani separatist being propped up by the ISI is most likely true but then how has he managed to avoid being noticed by the Indian intelligence agencies till the Ajnala incident on 23 February? How has he suddenly appeared on the scene to take over the command of “Waris Punjab De” on 22 September after the mysterious death of Deep Sidhu who had launched it as a pressure group?

It is a sad reflection on the capabilities of our intelligence agencies if they were unaware of pro-khalistani leanings of Amritpal because reportedly, he had declared himself to be its chief in a google form circulated all over the world for Sikhs residing in various countries to obtain membership of the organisation.

How did the authorities who regularly conduct intelligence-based raids on politicians, NGOs, think tanks, and many other organisations fail to detect the sources of funding of “Waris Punjab De” and Amritpal?