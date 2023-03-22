Punjab Crackdown: Here Are All 122 Twitter Accounts Blocked Upon Govt Request

A total of 122 Twitter accounts were 'withheld' at the request of the Indian government amid a crackdown on pro-Khalistan outfit Waris Punjab De and its chief Amritpal Singh in Punjab.
The government requested Twitter to take action against these accounts on Sunday, 19 March, according to the tech company's disclosure to the Lumen Database. Several tweets were also flagged by the government on the same day.
Twitter's disclosure clears up two things:
The request to restrict access to 122 Twitter accounts in India was made by the Centre
The request was made under the Information Technology Act, 2000
While the specific legal provision used by the Centre has not been mentioned, Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, gives it the "power to issue directions for blocking for public access of any information through any computer resource."
Why it matters: The Indian government's requests to take action against content are strictly confidential, as per the Blocking Rules, 2009. This means that a user's account or tweets can be taken down without saying exactly why.
What if Twitter says no? The platform could be in serious trouble if it doesn't comply with the government's request to take action against certain content. "The intermediary who fails to comply with the direction issued under sub-section (1) shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine," Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, reads.
However, Twitter legally challenged some of the government's block orders on tweets and accounts last year. The court proceedings are still ongoing.
Canadian politicians Jagmeet Singh and Gurratan Singh, poet Rupi Kaur, voluntary organisation United Sikhs, MP from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann, civil society organisation Khalra Mission, US-based author Pieter Friedrich are some prominent voices whose Twitter accounts were withheld. Action was also taken against the accounts of a number of Punjab-based journalists. Many of these handles are not connected to Waris Punjab De.
1. @bhavjitsingh_
2. @GurratanSingh
3. @theJagmeetSingh
4. @BCSikhs
5. @WorldSikhOrg
6. @unitedsikhs
7. @azzzz12351
8. @pslyllpur
9. @rupikaur_
10. @jassa84
11. @FriedrichPieter
12. @AnandpurTimes
13. @dilbagbal78
14. @jindisinghka
15. @NoahV94242580
16. @PunYaab
17. @AnandpurTime
18. @aarondeep_bains
19. @JaskaranSandhu_
20. @satwantgrewal84
21. @BaazNewsOrg
22. @dosanjh47
23. @Gurmukhpanjab
24. @Sukhmander47
25. @sarrohhii
26. @JasR310
27. @SikhHumanRight
28. @SinghIsKing2021
29. @simkhundal
30. @Gagan4344
31. @chouhan_jasmeet
32. @RodeLakhveer
33. @akaalkepujari
34. @voiceofsikhs_
35. @Sandeep99712694
36. @unmasking_india
37. @nicky_kaurr
38. @singh__baagi
39. @The_rebal55
40. @papalpreetsingh
41. @kamalsinghbrar
42. @RamanGill66
43. @PBX1Foreva
44. @Raven_XLNC
45. @cutenes32205940
46. @Singh_Manjit21
47. @kaurk5332
48. @J0krWithFarmers
49. @pb65ss
50. @MaanGuri01
51. @dilsandhu45
52. @H1984__
53. @Gurpreetsyngh94
54. @HoneySinghJot1
55. @ekamsidhu1984
56. @jeet05149151
57. @Jang_e_Khalsa
58. @panth_punjab
59. @Amandee97662550
60. @exile1849
61. @evolcisum04
62. @deshpunjab1984
63. @aflooshar
64. @navrupkaur
65. @PBX1_ChelseaFC
66. @dr__amar_singh
67. @Harjot_SD
68. @igurditsandhu
69. @harrysimran00
70. @babbxr47
71. @Varinder5229
72. @Amandeep1900
73. @TejpalVirk96
74. @MikeGillYYC
75. @725Kamal
76. @jotkaur___
77. @_Prabhjeet_7
78. @Simar15Kaur
79. @VirkKaranjot
80. @iSinghJaswinder
81. @GBassian
82. @MandeepWkd
83. @juzar__singh
84. @Pb11wale04
85. @ManjitK16046908
86. @HarmanMalla
87. @punjaban025
88. @GaganGrewal07
89. @Mr_Sidhu77
90. @erkhalsa
91. @lovelykundlas
92. @Inder_sangowal
93. @simran2613
94. @bh99_kh
95. @khalisbyblood
96. @singh_rising
97. @jasrajput84
98. @Manrajmannk1
99. @singhtejinder
100. @Sharan398987812
101. @Harprit97473725
102. @palminder1990
103. @DeepKaurPanjab
104. @Singh89mannan
105. @Kaur_Deep84
106. @anandpur84
107. @UppalRajpreet
108. @gladiator1127
109. @simerje51535253
110. @Harmanp48932415
111. @Lakhwidersaini
112. @AzBaaz2
113. @khalramission
114. @IlhmJcZu5R4O8jl
115. @Jagroopjohal_
116. @raz_kaur_md
117. @JessKaur_1
118. @lovemahal26
119. @gurpalsinghd
120. @patshahidawa
121. @Blessed1699
122. @Simranj88503774
The Punjab Police are on the lookout for Amritpal Singh, after cases of alleged hate speech were filed against him and his supporters last week.
Singh had led a massive protest against the Punjab Police a few weeks ago after the detention of his key aide Lovepreet Singh. His supporters had allegedly broken through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station. Lovepreet was later released citing lack of evidence.
As part of the statewide crackdown on Waris Punjab De, internet and SMS services were shut down in Punjab. While it has reportedly been lifted in some areas, the blackout continues in others parts of the state, according to SFLC's internet shutdown tracker.
