Amritpal Singh Detained: What Happens Next? Watch Out for These 3 Things

(How to handle Amritpal Singh has become a big dilemma for the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government)
(Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Punjab Police have detained Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and a number of his associates in a crackdown on 18 March. After a long chase, the police are said to have intercepted Amritpal Singh near Nakodar in Punjab's Jalandhar district.
At the time of writing this story, Amritpal Singh and his associates have been taken to an undisclosed location for questioning. Several political reactions have been coming in on this - with Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress supporting the arrest and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar condemning it.
In a nutshell, this is what has happened so far.
Now, how is this likely to play out? There are three aspects we need to look out for.
So far, the only case in which the Punjab Police went after Amritpal Singh is the alleged abduction of Chamkaur Sahib resident Varinder Singh near Ajnala.
That ended in a fiasco for the Punjab Police. It detained Amritpal's aide Lovepreet Singh, provoking a protest call from the Waris Punjab De leader, which in turn led to the clash outside Ajnala police station. The police later let off Lovepreet saying there's no evidence against him.
While Amritpal was also named in Varinder Singh's complaint, it doesn't seem likely that this would be the Punjab Police's main case against the Waris Punjab De leader.
It seems likely that he could be booked under the National Security Act, which provides for protracted preventive detention.
It is also possible that this may be a detention to prevent any disturbances ahead of the G-20 delegates' meeting in Amritsar on 19-20 March.
The Punjab government has suspended mobile internet till 12 noon on 19 March. At the time of writing this story, Section 144 has been imposed in Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts in western Punjab. Many other districts are witnessing very high deployment of police and paramilitary forces.
Protests against Amritpal Singh's arrest broke out in Mohali but this was mainly from the Qaumi Insaf Morcha - a sit-in protest on the Punjab-Chandigarh border for the release of Sikh prisoners.
The real mobilisation by Amritpal Singh's core supporters is yet to take place. The Ajnala incident proved that Amritpal Singh does have the capability of gathering a large crowd on a short notice.
There is no dearth of supporters for Amritpal Singh. He was hailed by some for his unapologetic advocacy of Khalistan. And many of those who may have differed with him do acknowledge his work against drug addiction and his Amrit Prachar - or making Sikhs take initiation and live more in line with Sikh principles.
Will his supporters take to the streets? Can such a mobilisation happen in the absence of Amritpal Singh and his close associates?
Amritpal Singh himself filled a vacuum in the Sikh religio-political sphere. Who will fill this vacuum in his absence? Will it be someone from within Waris Punjab De or someone favouring his hardline approach? Or will the mantle fall on pro-Panthic leaders who follow a more incremental approach?
This would also depend on how long Amritpal remains detained.
We need to watch out for this space.
There is likely to be a battle for credit between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Central government over the crackdown against Amritpal Singh.
Both would like to present themselves as the party which battled pro-Khalistan elements in Punjab.
Already, a number of national news channels have been claiming citing 'sources' how the Union Minister of Home Affairs and the National Security Advisor were closely involved in the entire operation.
Now, this could be true or it could also be a retrospective spin.
The operation is almost entirely being conducted by the Punjab Police. The timing of this crackdown isn't just an administrative call. It was a political decision from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio in Punjab.
What we do know is that central paramilitary forces are being used to help the police maintain order in Punjab. It is also quite likely that the centre may have been in the loop in some way, especially given that this happened on the eve of the G-20 meeting in Amritsar.
Whichever way this goes from here onwards - the credit or blame would largely go to the Punjab CM.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)