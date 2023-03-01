'How to Handle Amritpal Singh?' - The Bhagwant Mann Government's Big Dilemma

Last week's violence in Ajnala has intensified a dilemma that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab had been facing for the past few months - how to handle Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters?

The dilemma is a difficult one as both acting or not acting against Amritpal Singh come with their own set of repercussions, especially after the Ajnala incident.

This article will look at three aspects.