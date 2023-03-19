Amritpal Singh's 'Aides' Taken to Assam, Punjab Internet Ban Extended by a Day

The crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his associates continued on Sunday, 19 March, with the Punjab Police claiming that they are still on the lookout for the Waris Punjab De chief.

According to reports, four 'aides' of Amritpal Singh have been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam due to security reasons.

The Punjab Police hasn't disclosed who these four individuals are. According to a press statement issued on the evening of Saturday, 18 March, the Punjab Police has arrested 78 persons in all during its crackdown on Waris Punjab De.