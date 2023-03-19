Amritpal Singh's 'Aides' Taken to Assam, Punjab Internet Ban Extended by a Day

Punjab police has taken four of Amritpal Singh's 'aides' to Dibrugarh in Assam.
The crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his associates continued on Sunday, 19 March, with the Punjab Police claiming that they are still on the lookout for the Waris Punjab De chief.
According to reports, four 'aides' of Amritpal Singh have been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam due to security reasons.
The Punjab Police hasn't disclosed who these four individuals are. According to a press statement issued on the evening of Saturday, 18 March, the Punjab Police has arrested 78 persons in all during its crackdown on Waris Punjab De.
The Punjab government on Sunday issued a notification extending the ban on mobile internet, dongle services, and SMS for another day – till 12 noon on 20 March.
The notification has been issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home.
The Punjab Police has claimed that it has seized a car used in Amritpal Singh's convoy near Nakodar in Jalandhar district.
"One car used in Amritpal Singh's convoy has been seized. One Kirpan and a .315 bore weapon with 57 live cartridges were recovered from it. The car was abandoned after use," said SSP Jalandhar Rural, Swarndeep Singh
According to SSP Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh, seven people were arrested on 18 March and six 12-bore weapons were recovered from them. He said that an FIR under Arms Act has been registered against them, with Amritpal Singh as the main accused.
Meanwhile, supporters of Amritpal Singh remain concerned about his safety. Some of them believe that Amritpal may have been detained already and that he might be one of the individuals taken to Assam by the police.
