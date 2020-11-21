AIADMK-BJP to Fight Assembly Polls Together: OPS Amid Shah Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on Saturday, 21 November, and was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Shah’s visit, first amid the pandemic, comes just months before the Assembly elections in summer 2021.

The home minister virtually inaugurated the new water reservoir at Thervaikandigai that will cater to the needs of Chennai residents at an event organised for the foundation laying of several development projects.

“We will continue our alliance with BJP,” O Panneerselvam, Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK coordinator stated at the event.

While AIADMK and BJP cadres gathered outside the airport to welcome him, #GoBackAmitShah was trending on Twitter ahead of the home minister’s arrival in the state.

The new reservoir built at an outlay of Rs 380 crore was inaugurated at an event at Kalaivanar Arangam in the city, with Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.