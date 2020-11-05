Amit Shah Reaches West Bengal to Get State Ready for Upcoming Poll

One of Amit Shah’s main agenda of this trip is to pacify the Matua community, reported NDTV.

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah reportedly reached Kolkata on Wednesday evening, 4 November, to survey the party’s organisational preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Purpose of the Visit?

According to NDTV, BJP leaders have confirmed that he will be leading the party in the 2021 Assembly elections, which are due in two months.

One of Amit Shah’s main agenda of this trip is to pacify the Matua community, reported NDTV. He is also slated to have lunch at a Matua household on Friday, 6 November.

The Matua community, originally in erstwhile East Pakistan, wants citizenship under the new Citizenship Amendment Act. According to India Today, the Matuas are Dalit Hindu refugees who crossed the Bangladesh border and have been settling in West Bengal for generations.

With Shah arriving to prep for 2021, the Mamata Banerjee government has announced several measures to appease Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state, reported India Today.