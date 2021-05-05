Amid Row Over Wedding Raids, West Tripura DM Moved Out of Agartala

West Tripura District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who was in the news for the raids on two marriage parties which were being held in violation of COVID-19 restrictions has been transferred to Belonia in South Tripura district, an order from the state government released on Wednesday, 5 May said.
On 3 May, he had been suspended by the state government, following his letter to the Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar on Sunday in which he requested to be relieved from the post of District Magistrate and Collector pending an inquiry into the incident, reported IANS.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the Tripura High Court on Wednesday said that it was necessary for the DM to be shifted out of Agartala in order for an impartial inquiry to be carried out in the case.
Following a direction by Yadav, as many as 31 people, including 19 women, were detained by the police from the marriage halls for violating the night curfew and other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) enforced to curb the COVID spread.
However, all the 31 people were subsequently released from the West Agartala police station, reported IANS.
The state government had also constituted a two-member committee to probe the incident.
Following the incident, Yadav had apologised for his actions.
"If anyone got hurt due to my action, I am apologising for that. I have done this for the larger interest of the society and the people. I have taken the strict action to give a message to the people to maintain the government SOP," Yadav told a local television channel.
However, a day later, while appearing before a committee to explain his actions, Yadav appeared to change his stance.
On Monday, the HC had served a notice to the Tripura government to submit video footage, necessary evidence and other documents in connection with the 26 April incidents in the two marriage halls.
On Wednesday, hearing a PIL and two writ petitions filed by people involved in the weddings, the Tripura HC has reconstituted the enquiry committee set up by the government and included retired district judge Subhash Sikdar in it, reported The Indian Express.
The court has also ordered the state to provide all required assistance to the committee and suggest measures to be taken.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and IANS.)
