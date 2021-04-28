Tripura DM Raids Marriage Functions: Necessary or Excessive?

The DM also ordered a yearlong ban on functions in the two halls, Manikya court and Gulab Bagan. Incidentally, Manikya court is owned by the royal Tripura scion and politician Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma.

However, a lot has transpired since the raid, the DM has now apologised for his behaviour. ''If anyone got hurt due to my action, I am apologising for that. I have done this for the larger interest of society and the people. I have taken strict action to give a message to the people to maintain the government SOP," Yadav told a local television channel on Wednesday, 28 April.

This apology came after the video of the DM's raid where he can be seen mishandling and misbehaving with people went viral.

The locals objected to his behaviour and 5 MLAs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent a written complaint against the DM to the chief secretary.

BJP MLA Asish Das and other party members are asking for the DM's resignation.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has reportedly asked Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar to submit a report on the DM’s actions.