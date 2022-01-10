Akali Dal’s Majithia Gets Interim Bail in Drugs Case; Ordered To Join Probe

The Akali Dal MLA had filed for anticipatory bail before the high court and claimed that he was being "politically targeted" in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The polls in Punjab will be held on 14 February while the votes will be counted on 10 March.

Reacting to the high court relief, Majithia's lawyer, DS Sobhti, said in Chandigarh on Monday, “Bikram Singh Majithia has been granted interim bail. He will be joining the investigation the day after tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 am before the SIT... It is a political vendetta.”