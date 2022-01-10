Akali Dal’s Majithia Gets Interim Bail in Drugs Case; Ordered To Join Probe

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia
(Photo: The Quint)
Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia was granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday, 10 January, in connection with a high-profile drugs case.
The Akali Dal MLA had filed for anticipatory bail before the high court and claimed that he was being "politically targeted" in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.
The polls in Punjab will be held on 14 February while the votes will be counted on 10 March.
Reacting to the high court relief, Majithia's lawyer, DS Sobhti, said in Chandigarh on Monday, “Bikram Singh Majithia has been granted interim bail. He will be joining the investigation the day after tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 am before the SIT... It is a political vendetta.”
He had then approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court where his bail plea was heard.
On 20 December, an FIR was lodged against Majithia under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, for allowing drug smuggling through use of his property or conveyance, financing the distribution or sale of drugs and hatching a criminal conspiracy for smuggling.
The FIR itself was registered after a letter was leaked, allegedly written by Bureau of Investigation (BoI) chief ADGP SK Asthana to the then Punjab officiating DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota expressing his failure to register a case against Majithia.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi then announced that a case would be registered against Majithia.
(With inputs from ANI.)
