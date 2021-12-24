Court Dismisses Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Bikram Singh Majithia
A Mohali court dismissed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia's anticipatory bail plea on Friday, 24 December, in a drugs case registered against him and his brother-in-law Sukhbir Badal on Monday.
As per the First Information Report (FIR), Majithia was booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, for allowing drug smuggling through use of his property or conveyance, financing the distribution or sale of drugs and hatching a criminal conspiracy for smuggling.
The court of additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla had adjourned the case for Friday, after the completion of arguments.
While Majithia's defence had contended that the case was “politically motivated,” the prosecution informed the court that the FIR isn't “politically motivated” as there are strong grounds to register the case, The Indian Express reported.
Following the leak, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had announced that a case will be registered.
