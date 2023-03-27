'Why No Action Against Those Who Demand Hindu Rashtra?': Akal Takht Jathedar

On 27 March, The Akal Takht - the highest temporal body of the Sikh community - issued a strong message on the ongoing crackdown in Punjab. It has asked the Punjab government to release all the 'innocent' people who had been arrested or detained as part of the crackdown on Waris Punjab De and its leader Amritpal Singh.

The Akal Takht made this announcement at a high level meeting of Sikh organisations, intellectuals, activists and journalists called by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

The Akal Takht also announced that it will be initiating a Khalsa Vaheer against drugs and anti-Sikh lifestyle and practises. Khalsa Vaheer is an old practise of propagating Sikh faith but recently this drive was being spearheaded by Amritpal Singh before the crackdown.

Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh also questioned what he called the Centre's double standards - of arresting Sikh activists on one hand and taking no action against Hindutva leaders who threaten minorities and call for a Hindu Rashtra.