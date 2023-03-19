Amritpal Singh: Akal Takht, SGPC Tell Govt Not to Create 'Atmosphere of Terror'

With the Punjab Police claiming that it is still on the hunt for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and ban on mobile internet services extended for a day, top Sikh bodies Akal Takht and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee have termed the measures as "coercion".

In the statement issued by the Akal Takht secretariat, Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh told the Punjab government and the central government not to "create an atmosphere of terror in Punjab".

The Akal Takht is the highest temporal body for the Sikh community.

The Akal Takht and SGPC's statements come in the context of concerns among Amritpal Singh's supporters for his safety.