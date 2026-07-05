From Akal Takht to Temple Politics: Is AAP Rewriting Its Punjab Strategy?

This raises several important questions.

1) Why was the bill not properly read by MLAs, including those from the ruling party?

2) Why was it not discussed thoroughly in the Assembly? Why was there such urgency in passing it?

3) What precedent does this establish if legislation can be passed without legislators fully understanding its contents or even the terms defined within it?

This situation reflects a concerning gap in legislative functioning, where political messaging and optics appear to be taking precedence over substantive work.

