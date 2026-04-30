Punjab’s new sacrilege law: justice restored or overreach repeated?

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has called for a meeting of Sikh organisations and scholrars on 3 May to deliberate on the anti-sacrilege law passed by the Punjab Assembly.

The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026 passed unanimously by the Punjab Legislative Assembly on 13 April reopened one of Punjab’s most sensitive and unresolved questions: how should the law handle sacrilege when decades of experience show that justice in these cases rarely arrives?

The Aam Aadmi Party government, led by Bhagwant Mann, framed the amendment as a “historic correction.”