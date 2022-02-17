'Against Country's Law': Karnataka Congress Enraged Over BJP Minister's Remark

Days after KS Eshwarappa, the Panchayati Raj Minister in the State Government, allegedly remarked that the Tricolour could be replaced with the saffron flag, and hoisted at the Red Fort, the Karnataka Congress on Thursday, 17 February, threatened to boycott both the houses of the Assembly in the near future if no charges were pressed against him, ANI reported.

Eshwarappa had recently said that the saffron flag may become the national flag "after 100, 200, or 500 years".