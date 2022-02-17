'Against Country's Law': Karnataka Congress Enraged Over BJP Minister's Remark

File photo of Congress MLAs.
(Photo Courtesy: IANS)
Days after KS Eshwarappa, the Panchayati Raj Minister in the State Government, allegedly remarked that the Tricolour could be replaced with the saffron flag, and hoisted at the Red Fort, the Karnataka Congress on Thursday, 17 February, threatened to boycott both the houses of the Assembly in the near future if no charges were pressed against him, ANI reported.
Eshwarappa had recently said that the saffron flag may become the national flag "after 100, 200, or 500 years".
"This BJP minister is a thug...the image of the country is at stake. They want to replace the national flag... it is against the law of the country. Still the Governor has not sacked (the minister), Chief Minister has not sacked, and there is no sedition case," DK Shivakumar, the state president of the Congress was reported saying by the ANI.
"We demand his resignation and that a case be registered. We will sleep in the Assembly overnight and (occupy) whole day (tomorrow) if needed," Shivakumar added.
Siddaramaiah, the Congress Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, lambasted the BJP and its ideological parent RSS in a series of tweets put out on Wednesday, 16 February.
He claimed that the BJP and RSS had never "accepted the constitution or the national-flag," and what the minister said was in fact representative of the line of thinking of the political party itself, including the Prime Minister.
Siddaramaiah added that "while the BJP as quick to file similar sedition charges against those who criticised it, .. no action has been taken against Eshwarappa, who made anti-national comments."
"Not today but maybe after 100, 200, or 500 years, the saffron flag may become the national flag... who knows? I don't know. People used to laugh over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Are we not building the temple now?," Eshwarappa had said after the incident came to light.
The Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavraj Bomnai, tried explaining Eshwarappa's statements later, saying that "he meant that a saffron flag may be hoisted in 300 or 500 years, and not immediately."
(With inputs from ANI.)