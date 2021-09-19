'Rise Above & Think of Country, Party': Ashok Gehlot on Amarinder's Resignation

A day after Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from his post, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday, 19 September, requested him to "not harm the party".

"I hope that Captain Amarinder Singh ji will not take any such step which will harm the Congress party. Captain Sahib himself said that the party has made him chief minister and allowed him to continue for nine and a half years. He has served the people of Punjab by working to the best of his capacity and served the people of Punjab," Ashok Gehlot said. He put out a series of tweets a day after Singh resigned as the CM of Punjab.

Congress MLAs of the state passed a resolution allowing the Congress president to name Singh's successor. Punjab is going to polls next year.