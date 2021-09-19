Punjab Congress: 3 Possible Scenarios as High Command Decides Next CM

Barely an hour after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab, the Congress Legislature Party met in Chandigarh on Saturday 18 September and authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to take a call on who should be the next CM.

The meeting, which lasted less than 90 minutes, was attended by 78 out of 80 Congress MLAs, which included both Captain Amarinder Singh's loyalists as well as his detractors.

The question now is, what will the Congress president do?

The Congress has one key dilemma - should the CM who will be appointed also be its face for the Assembly elections? Or should it be a 'caretaker CM' kind of arrangement until the polls which are due three months from now?

Since Navjot Sidhu is a key player in this matter, we can use a cricketing analogy - Congress' dilemma is whether it wants to bring a night-watchman or send its main batsman in.

This opens up broadly three possible scenarios.