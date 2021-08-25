Punjab Congress: Is This Endgame for Captain Amarinder Singh?

Captain's supporters have also been criticising Sidhu over the recent comments made by his "advisers" Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg.

While Mali is said to have called Jammu and Kashmir an "open jail" and that Kashmir belongs to "Kashmiri people", Garg said that Captain Amarinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan was "not in the interest of Punjab".

Captain's backers like Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari said that "such people have no right to be in India".

On the other hand, the anti-Captain faction led by ministers like Charanjit Singh Channi, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Sukhjinder Randhawa along with Punjab Congress General Secretary (organisation) Pargat Singh held a meeting of 34 MLAs and demanded Captain's outster.

Though Sidhu and the four Punjab Congress working presidents weren't part of the meeting, the presence of Pargat Singh, a Sidhu appointee, did indicate that the meeting had his backing.

A delegation among these leaders met Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat in Dehradun and they are likely to approach Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

They allege that Captain is not taking action against the Badals in connection with the 2015 sacrliege and police firing cases, which was a core demand as part of the peace deal between the two Punjab Congress factions.

While Rawat did assure on Wednesday that the elections will be fought under Captain's leadership, a truce seems difficult.