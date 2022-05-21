After Controversial Tweet on Rajiv Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Says Account Was Hacked

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Twitter account stirred a major controversy after a remembrance message with Rajiv Gandhi's infamous quote, "When a big tree falls, earth gets shaken up," was posted from Chowdhury's Twitter account.
(Photo: The Quint)
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police saying that his Twitter account had been hacked by some wrongdoers.
Chowdhury was quick to deny it and immediately deleted the tweet. "The tweet against my name in the Twitter account has nothing to do with my own observation. A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me," he wrote on Twitter.
In his complaint to the police, the Congress leader said an unscrupulous, biased, and a content tainted with absolute mala fide was posted on his Twitter account when he was busy with the party programme on the dais and did not carry his mobile phone.
"The content posted smacks of malice and I believe that my Twitter account had been hacked by some wrong doers, for the reason best known to them," the lawmaker's complaint read.
He also demanded immediate cognisance of the complaint and appropriate action on the alleged cybercrime.
