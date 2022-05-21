After Controversial Tweet on Rajiv Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Says Account Was Hacked

In his complaint to the police, the Congress leader said an unscrupulous, biased, and a content tainted with absolute mala fide was posted on his Twitter account when he was busy with the party programme on the dais and did not carry his mobile phone.

"The content posted smacks of malice and I believe that my Twitter account had been hacked by some wrong doers, for the reason best known to them," the lawmaker's complaint read.

He also demanded immediate cognisance of the complaint and appropriate action on the alleged cybercrime.