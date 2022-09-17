Delhi Police Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s ‘Aide’ Hamid Ali Under Arms Act

The Delhi police on Saturday, 17 September, arrested Hamid Ali, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan's alleged aide, after an unlicensed pistol, some bullets and Rs 12 lakh in cash were found at his residence on Friday.

Hamid Ali reportedly disclosed to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) that Khan kept weapons and cash in his house and that all the transactions were done on his instructions, according to ACB sources.

"After the ACB's raid at some locations connected with MLA Amanatullah Khan, three FIRs were registered on Friday. One FIR lodged against Hamid Ali, a close aide of MLA in an Arms Act," Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East told Indian Express.

"One illegal weapon along with some live cartridges were recovered from his house and he was arrested in this case," Pandey added.