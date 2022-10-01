'Vijay Nair Knows How To Counter BJP, That's Why He's Jailed,' Say AAP Insiders

Vijay filled the vacuum for a media and social media strategist in the party's early days.

"How he became prominent in the party is because at it was a very small party, like a start-up. In AAP, there is room for young professionals. Just like Sandeep Pathak played a key role - he was good with data; Raghav Chadha - he is good as a mascot for the party. It is a party of young go-getters and it's not unusual for young professionals to rise within the party. When Arvind says that he is just another volunteer, it is true, but he is an important volunteer," a senior party functionary told The Quint.

"Vijay brings professionalism which induces a kind of discipline and standardisation into the party's communication channels and media strategies. These processes were improved by him," the functionary said.

Vijay was known to stay in the backroom, which is why his arrest comes as a shock to many close to him in the party circles.

"Vijay is not a political person, he is not a politician. He is from a corporate background, which might have been the reason that he chose to be in the backroom. People (within AAP) are generally angry that he has been arrested," another former AAP member, who has worked closely with Nair, said.