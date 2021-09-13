AAP Alleges 'Witch Hunt' by BJP After 'Love Letter' From Enforcement Directorate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), at the helm of the Delhi government, has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the party said on Monday, 13 September.

"In a first, AAP receives a love letter from Modi Government's favorite agency - the Enforcement Directorate," AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha stated on Twitter, terming it the "political witch hunt" by a "rattled BJP".