AAP Alleges 'Witch Hunt' by BJP After 'Love Letter' From Enforcement Directorate

"In a first, AAP receives a love letter from Modi Government's favorite agency - the Enforcement Directorate," AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha stated on Twitter.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), at the helm of the Delhi government, has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the party said on Monday, 13 September.
"In a first, AAP receives a love letter from Modi Government's favorite agency - the Enforcement Directorate," AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha stated on Twitter, terming it the "political witch hunt" by a "rattled BJP".
Chadha's words echo those of Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in August, who had noted that an ED notice was not a "death warrant" but a "love letter" for political workers, as per a report by news agency PTI.
AAP is expected to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Party leader Sushil K Kashyap, following the notice by the financial investigation agency, alleged on Monday that there was a "political vendetta" against AAP. He stated that the BJP was scared of the party's growth in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.
In the past, opposition leaders Sharad Pawar and Mehbooba Mufti have also alleged that the ED was being used as a coercive tool by the BJP.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined