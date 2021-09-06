'Will Cooperate': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before ED in Coal Case

Last week, Rujira had written to the ED saying that she won't be able to appear before it in Delhi, asserting that it would not be safe for her to travel to Delhi alone amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and had told the agency to consider asking her to appear in Kolkata at her residence.

"I am a mother of two infants and travelling to New Delhi physically alone in the midst of the pandemic will put me and the lives of my children at grave risk. It would be convenient to me if you consider asking me to appear in Kolkata at my own residence since your organisation has an office in Kolkata and I reside here too," her letter to the ED assistant director read.

"Besides, as per my understanding, the alleged cause of action of the subject matter of your inquiry too arises out of West Bengal. I assure every cooperation from my side," she had added in the letter dated 31 August, according to IANS.