Cockroaches Beyond the Follow Button: A Long Journey to Jantar Mantar

Despite its massive social media presence, will the CJP become a movement discussed in every household?

That will be an uphill battle.

When the Anna Hazare movement unfolded, it dominated television news at a time when TV remained the primary source of information for much of the country. Fourteen years later, the media landscape is far more fragmented. The protest was almost blacked out by the mainstream television media.

Whether social media feeds and digital communities are enough to sustain a national momentum and expand its support base beyond its existing audience remains an open question.

In an era where public attention is increasingly shaped by algorithms and personalised content, building a movement that cuts across ideological and social bubbles may prove to be one of the CJP's biggest challenges.

How much does the aam aadmi trust the CJP?

This was a question many present at the protest appeared to be grappling with.

The sentiment around paper leaks and the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was largely unambiguous. However, when asked whether their support for the CJP would continue if that demand were met, many were less certain.

Part of that uncertainty may stem from the movement's still-evolving political identity. Beyond the immediate demand for accountability over paper leaks, questions remain about where the CJP stands on issues such as reservations, minority students and alleged injustices within universities and campuses.

Over the past week, the movement's spokespersons have repeatedly faced these questions, including during their first press conference at Delhi's Constitution Club on 3 June. While they have described themselves as staunch believers in the Constitution, many supporters and observers continue to seek more specific answers about the movement's long-term agenda and priorities.

How much does the perceived AAP association deserve to be held against the CJP leadership?

The question is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

The presence of AAP youth wing members at the protest and the scale of the arrangements have led many to question how independent the movement really is. Whether those suspicions are justified remains unclear.

What is clear, however, is that the perception matters. AAP's positions on issues such as minority rights, the abrogation of Article 370 and the Delhi riots have drawn criticism from sections. How the movement addresses these concerns may ultimately shape its support base.

All this said, are we expecting too much too soon from a month-old movement that began as a satire on social media and has only just held its first major protest? Maybe.

But that does not make the questions raised any less valid.

As for the movement itself, its leaders have given the government a one-week ultimatum to remove Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister, failing which they say fresh protests will be announced.

Whether the CJP can build on the momentum of 6 June and answer some of the questions the protest itself raised will become clearer in the days ahead.