Increasing Fires in Delhi: Govt Body Blames Rising Temps, Lack of Maintenance

From 1 April to 17 April, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received 2,219 fire calls from the national capital – from a fire at platform number 5 at the New Delhi Railway station, a blaze at a banquet hall in Peerhagarhi to a fire at the infamous Uphaar Cinema one morning, and another at a restaurant in southeast Delhi that killed one.

On 9 April, the DFS received the highest number of fire calls for the month of April at 168, and on 15 April reported the least number of fire calls at 114.