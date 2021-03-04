4 Cong Leaders in Rahul Gandhi’s Kerala Constituency Quit Party 

Announcing his decision to quit Congress, MS Viswanathan held a press meet in Wayanad on Wednesday, stating that DCC leadership in Wayanad was a failure. He stated that he hasn’t been given due consideration in the past two Assembly polls in the state. Viswanathan is presently a councillor in Sulthan Bathery municipality. According to reports, CPI(M) leaders in Wayanad were present with MS Viswanathan while he held a press meet, giving a cue that he will be joining CPI(M).

Meanwhile, Sujaya Venugopal reportedly resigned from Congress a few days back. Recently, Sujaya also appeared in a CPI(M) march held in Wayanad’s Kalpetta. The photos of Sujaya being welcomed by Kalpetta MLA CK Saseendran, who is from CPI(M), is being widely shared on social media.