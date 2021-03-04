‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan to Be BJP’s CM Candidate for Kerala Polls

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, news agency ANI reported quoting state BJP chief K Surendran.

The development comes the day Sreedharan was also inducted into the election committee of the BJP for the upcoming polls in the state.

Sreedharan joined the BJP in Kerala on 26 February after he had publicly expressed his desire to join the party. The party state unit had called it a “great day for Kerala which looks forward to politics based on development agenda.”

Sreedharan had cited “political resistance” as his desire to join politics and the BJP, saying that he had been living in Kerala for the last ten years and had tried his best to bring in development.