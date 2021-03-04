‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan to Be BJP’s CM Candidate for Kerala Polls

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, news agency ANI reported quoting state BJP chief K Surendran.
The development comes the day Sreedharan was also inducted into the election committee of the BJP for the upcoming polls in the state.
Sreedharan joined the BJP in Kerala on 26 February after he had publicly expressed his desire to join the party. The party state unit had called it a “great day for Kerala which looks forward to politics based on development agenda.”
Sreedharan had cited “political resistance” as his desire to join politics and the BJP, saying that he had been living in Kerala for the last ten years and had tried his best to bring in development.
Popularly known as the 'Metro Man', Elattuvalapil Sreedharan is credited for changing the face of public transport in India by his leadership in building Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro, when he served as its managing director between 1995 and 2012.
He resigned as the Principal Advisor to Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) in June 2019 citing health issues.
A Padma Vibhushan awardee, 88-year-old Sreedharan said that his main aim is to bring the BJP to power in Kerala and once that happens he will focus mainly on infrastructure development and will bring industries to the state.
