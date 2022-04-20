PM Kisan 11th Installment Expected Soon, eKYC Deadline Extended

PM Kisan 11th installment and eKYC details.
(Photo: IANS)
Farmers registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme of the government are waiting for the 11th installments. The same is expected to be released soon.
However, exact date of 11th installment has not been announced by the government yet. Therefore, beneficiaries of the scheme are advised to visit the official website of PM Kisan: pmkisan.gov.in, for further updates about the next installment.
eKYC is mandatory for PM KISAN registered farmers. However, there were speculations among people about the release of 11th installment for those who are yet to complete their eKYC.
Therefore, if the 11th installment is released before the last date of eKYC, it should not be a problem. But, if the government is planning to release the installment after the deadline, then it may affect those who haven't done their eKYC.
All beneficiaries must note that Aadhaar-based eKYC through OTP Authentication has been temporarily suspended by the government. The link for the same has also been removed from the portal.
All registered farmers are required to contact nearest CSC centres for biometric authentication.
PM Kisan is a Central Sector scheme with 100 percent funding from Government of India. It provides income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments to all land holding farmer families, claims the official website.
